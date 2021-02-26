Secuela de Nanatsu no Taizai “Mokushiroku no Yonkishi” llega a Crunchyroll

Nakaba Suzuki has presented in recent years a manga based on the legends of King Arthur, Nanatsu no Taizai, published for several years in Weekly Shonen magazine. Once the story is finished, the mangaka has decided not to leave this magical world inspired by the myths of the Knights of the Round Table with the sequel Mokushiroku no Yonkishi.

The sequel also known as Four Knights of Apocalypse (Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse) published its first chapter in January 2021 which for now has introduced us to completely new characters and an unprecedented setting.

The story continued until chapter five, published on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 in the magazine Weekly Shonen, but unlike the prequel to manga Nanatsu no Taizai, this time there were no official publications available for Europe.

Four Knights of Apocalypse is available on Crunchyroll

Recently, Crunchyroll announced that it has added Mokushiroku no Yonkishi to its manga catalog. The chapters will be available in English for premium users of the platform with the exception of the first chapter, which can also be read by users without subscription.

Crunchyroll has already entered the first five chapters of Four Knights of Apocalypse and will continue publishing every Tuesday, thus following the cadence of Japanese distribution. So let’s officially return to Britannia with the adventures of Percival and the new characters that will shake the known world in The Seven Deadly Sins.

The Truth News reminds you that the fourth season (season 5 according to Netflix) of Nanatsu no Taizai is currently on stream. The anime is available on Netflix Japan and again features animation by Studio DEEN. Hiroyuki Sawano (Shingeki no Kyojin) was in charge of the soundtrack and its ending theme titled “Time” along with the vocalist “ReoNa”.

