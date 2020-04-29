Sector 7 gives a copy of Final Fantasy VII (1997) for PC (Steam)

Share it:

A few weeks ago We published a program dedicated to the Midgar section of Final Fantasy VII in Sector 7, the IGN Spain Retro Podcast. But not the remake that everyone is talking about right now, but rather the original game. And we also did it with a project as ambitious as the remake of Square itself. A full-fledged step-by-step that will, of course, be completed with future episodes.

Now, the program team wants to give you a very special gift. We want to give listeners a chance to get a copy of Final Fantasy VII (1997) for PC (Steam). What do you have to do? As simple as helping us to reach that program to more people. If we reach 500 listeners in Ivoox, the Trophy will jump. And at the moment it is close to 300, so the goal is more than bearable.

At this point, the operation is very similar to that of the Broken Sword Trilogy or the Spyro trilogy contests. You just have to follow our Twitter account (@ sector7podcast), retweet the tweet that you will find posted on our profile and answer a simple question.

It should be noted that this is not a draw, but a gift from the program team. Therefore, we will simply choose the most original answer to determine the winner of the contest. And if we do not reach 500 listeners, or 200 followers on Twitter, do not fear. The gift will also be given, although it may be in a different contest. In the image you have all the details.

Remember that to listen to the program, you can do it both through the player of this news, and through Ivoox. In the latter case, looking for Sector 7 you will find us easily. No matter what mode you use, it will count for the contest. And tell us about your experiences with the original work or with the remake!