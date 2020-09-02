Secret Origins, the review: Seven meets Marvel on Netflix

Share it:

What if comics were the way to solving a crime? The question is that David Galan Galindo places himself in his Secret Origins, first bestselling novel in Spain and now a feature film just landed on Netflix. The story of the film revolves around to the pragmatic David Valentìn (Javier Rey), police detective just moved to Madrid who is assigned his first murder case: a completely steroid-pumped and gray-skinned man who died in a seedy suburban apartment. He is initially flanked by Inspector Cosme (Antonio Resine), who however is his own last day of service before retirement, which Commissioner Norma (Veronica Echeguai) expects to become a lasting rest for the legend of the homicide squad.

The succession of strange murders and discoveries convinces Cosme and Norma to support the detective Valentìn with a very special help: Jorge Elias (Brays Efe), introverted and intelligent son of the Inspector and owner of a very popular comic shop. Their task will be to investigate this curious trail of crimes to arrive at a surprising truth, learning to know and confront each other. Two worlds colliding to reach justice.

Fincher, Mainetti and something completely original

Don’t let it escape Secret Origins for nothing in the world. Galindo’s film landed on Netflix with no worthy promotion, probably because not original but only distributed by the streaming giant, but it is by far the best exclusive feature film of the service of the last two months along with The Hater. It’s fun, it’s exciting, written with a dizzying but pure quotation soul, crystalline in its intentions to strike to the heart those who know pop culture inside out and intrigue those who are just starting out.

The concept alone is inviting, being composed of many different inspirations coming from international cinema examples. The detective story has scaffolding that comes straight from Seven di David Fincher, so shameless in its brilliant take that it directly quotes the seven sins within the plot, as a joke. The structure of the murders indeed follows a similar thread, with the viewer who finds himself entangled in the mechanisms of the story in search of clues to get to unmask the culprit. The gloomy, anguished and stagnant atmospheres of the cult with Brad Pitt and Kevin Spacey leave, however space for a refined and important lightness, which comes from the genus dell’action comedy declined, however, in a superhero style, even if the track it’s not that of a cinecomic at all.

We are from the parts of Gabriele Mainetti’s Called Jeeg Robot, of which Secret Origins of can safely be said to be the Iberian counterpart, albeit with a distant story and staging. It is the concept of cinema that counts: addressing the genre taking into account the cultural peculiarities of the country of production but going beyond with homages, references, ambition.

This is how the film intersects a part of Seven with the Italian cult, arriving at exploit Marvel in a diegetic and phenomenal way and its story as an integral part of the narrative. But inside there is much more: Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Silve and Golden Age, DC, detective noir. It is a set of influences and suggestions that explodes, a real melting pot of creativity, given that the author does not really leave anything to chance, even the apparently useless quotation, exploiting it properly, with criteria and consistency.

Even the cast is at ease and in the right place (Jorge’s interpreter is a perfect mix between Josh Gad and Jack Black) and the writing is pleasantly disarming because it is unexpected. He compares two opposing lifestyles using the same generation, and also manages to tell old and new types of nerds: those adamant, archetypal and with a holistic approach and the more modern ones, “only anime, film and cosplay, who have never read a comic”.

It takes these characters and pulls them out of their comfort zone, actually revealing how pop culture is the salt of modern reality, how he helped shape it and how old nerds are the coolest of all. It is an almost manifest film, a sincere cinematic revenge for those who have always felt different and out of place (but the opposite is also true with Valentìn). And then the resolution, the moral behind the whole investigation, the studied and refined form that leaves room for the elaborate and successful content. Secret Origins only flaws in action (there is little when more would have been needed) and in some typically Spanish ambitions, of their acting, of their sense of rhythm, which, however, cannot be lacking for the cultural discourse made at the beginning. For the rest we are faced with a product that makes you want to embrace, like a friend who has returned abroad after years for an unexpected surprise, which fills the heart with joy and leaves a Joker smile on his face. Beautiful because authentic and with something to say.