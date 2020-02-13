Secret Oops: the new trailer celebrates the arrival on Apple Arcade of the Italian stealth game

Share it:

After the excellent feedback from the public and critics with the Forma.8 project, the Italian MixedBag team looks to the future with confidence and celebrates with a cinematic trailer the arrival on Apple Arcade of Secret Oops.

The new digital effort of the Turin software house exploits the potential of Augmented Reality technology to put us in the shoes of Charles, a special agent in charge of sneaking into a secret installation to carry out a delicate espionage mission.

In the fulfillment of his duty, the clumsy Charles will be able to use the Spymatic 3000, an advanced software that will help him hack the cameras, traps and security devices scattered throughout the scenario, all in the hope of not being tracked by the enemy on duty by inadvertently triggering the installation alarm.

The colorful digital microcosm created by MixedBag will therefore tickle the videogame palate of lovers of stealth adventures through a series of missions and activities of increasing difficulty: in the title there is also space for multiplayer mode with online lobby for up to four players. The title is available from January 31st for all subscribers to Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac OS and iPod. On these pages you will find the Secret Oops launch trailer.