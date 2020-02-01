Secret Oops! lands on Apple Arcade: now available, from the Italian MixedBag team

Share it:

The development team based in Turin, our local MixedBag, returns to the videogame scene with a production that exploits the potential offered by Augmented Reality technology.

It's about Secret Oops!, a game multiplayer which uses a mode local cooperative to offer players the opportunity to interact with the game world. The main objective will be to assist a clumsy spy, trying to do everything in his own power to prevent it from being discovered. By taking advantage of it Spymatic 3000, an advanced hacking tool, players will be able to support Special Agent Charles in his mission, avoiding that his actions cause the activation of security devices or that his movements are recorded by surveillance cameras.

Secret Oops! is available starting today, Friday 31 January, exclusively on Apple Arcade. The title can be played by up to four players simultaneously, using the following devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod and Mac. To celebrate the release, the development team has released a dedicated launch trailer: you can view it directly at the opening of this news.

Previously, MixedBag developers had worked on an intriguing metroidvania, which our Francesco Fossetti talked about in depth in his review of Forma.8.