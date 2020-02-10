Secret Invasion would have series on Disney + connected with Captain Marvel 2

Share it:

We have been witnessing rumors and indications of a possible adaptation of the Secret Invasion story arc, taken from the Marvel comics, facing UCM almost before seeing Captain Marvel at the cinema.

Last month, new rumors emerged about a Disney + series dedicated to this popular comic series and now one of the most reputed insiders of the superhero cinema reinforces the rumor claiming that the series would be connected to Captain Marvel 2, we assume that just as WandaVision and Doctor Strange are officially connected in the madness multiverse.

Daniel Richtman revealed to the users of his Patreon that the series is in development and that the plan is to connect directly with the sequel to the movie starring Brie Larson.

If this happens we could see The Avengers being replaced by skrulls and with it they could give themselves truly dramatic and also quite funny moments, which are two elements that Marvel Studios tries to balance in its films.

Officially there are two Marvel Studios series for Disney + that have not been announced to date and right now it is not ruled out that one of them is a Secret Invasion and that the beginning of production takes place before Captain Marvel 2 will begin to move.

The S.W.O.R.D. organization, whose premiere at UCM seems scheduled for the first season of WandaVision, is expected to appear in this series of Secret Invasion, as well as the two races that star in the plot: the Kree and the Skrull.

When there was little left for Captain Marvel to reach theaters there were certain suspicions about the potential of having winks to Secret Invasion. Once released, details continued to appear that fans wanted to relate to these comics and everyone may finally have what they want at Disney +.

