'Secret invasion' could be the next Marvel series

Marvel and Disney are clear that they want to take full advantage of the opportunities that Diney +, the streaming platform, gives them. And knowing Disney, it is clear that they will. In fact, there are already 7 Marvel series in different production processes ('WandaVisión', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki', 'Hawkeye', 'Ms. Marvel', 'Hulka' and 'Moon Knight ') and, recently, it was confirmed that there would be several more in preproduction and that they have not yet been revealed.

Daniel Ritchman, a tweeter and journalist very close to Marvel, and who has already launched many exclusive months before official confirmations, states that the next series that could reach us from Marvel would be based on the 'Secret Invasion' event, and that it would be the next great plot arc of the MCU:

"I heard that the rumors are true and that there really is a series based on 'Secret Invasion' underway at Disney +, which would lead directly to the events of 'Captain Marvel 2'"

If he were right, Marvel would be preparing to adapt the comics of 'Secret Invasion', a story arc that shook the foundations of all Marvel because … attention … many of the superheroes were revealed as impostors, being double skrull that had infiltrated Earth to destabilize our governments.

During recent times, these aliens capable of altering their form would have infiltrated each and every one of the most powerful organizations on the planet, with a single objective: the large-scale invasion. Who is human? Who is skrull? 'Secret Invasion' was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu in 2008 and became one of the publishers' most ambitious crossovers.