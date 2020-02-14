Entertainment

Second trailer for Violet Evergarden: theme song presented

February 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Kyoto Animation tragedy that occurred in July brought losses under the human front, with many deaths caused by the fire. This naturally also led to slowdowns or stops for various types of work, and among these there was also Violet Evergarden, postponed for several months compared to the release date scheduled at the beginning.

Despite everything, i work for Violet Evergarden has continued, allowing to formalize the date of April 24, 2020 for the arrival in Japanese cinemas. Day after day the time is approaching when the film will be screened, and for this the official website of Violet Evergarden: The Movie prepared by Kyoto Animation has released the second dedicated trailer.

The trailer of Violet Evergarden which you can see at the top lasts just over thirty seconds and also anticipates the song that will make up part of the film's soundtrack. The singer TRUE will return to work on the franchise, preparing the theme song "WILL".

The official website also revealed that, in Japan, Violet Evergarden will stay in theaters longer than initially expected. The cinemas participating in the initiative will offer a MoviTicke Card with a poster of size B2 with an exclusive illustration prepared by the character designer Akiko Takase on it.

