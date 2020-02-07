Second trailer for Arte: opening and captivating atmospheres for Renaissance Florence

Share it:

The Japanese have an eye for Italy, which often lives on their televisions not only thanks to in-depth and travel programs but also with souls. To add to the list of these titles set in the Bel Paese in the coming months there will be Art, based on the homonymous manga by Kei Ohkubo.

The official Arte website and the production company's Youtube account started broadcasting the second promotional video today 7 February. As you can see above, the trailer for Arte has a duration of over a minute and a half and, in addition to re-presenting the protagonists in the places of the Renaissance Florence, also introduces fans to the "Clover" opening, prepared by Maaya Sakamoto.

The final seconds of the video instead disclose the Arte release date: the first episode will be broadcast on April 4, 2020 at 22:00 on Tokyo MX, while a second and third broadcast will take place on BS on April 6 at 24:30 and on YTV on April 7 at 02:59. The cast of Arte is as follows:

Mikako Komatsu will give voice to Arte;

Katsuyuki Konishi will give the voice to Leo;

Junya Enoki will give Angelo the voice;

Sayaka Ohara will give the voice to Veronica;

Kousuke Toriumi will give the voice to Yuri;

M.A.O. he will give the voice to Catherine;

Kiyono Yasuno will give the voice to Dacha.

Together with the video, the staff released the second key visual of Arte that you can see at the bottom of the news. Renaissance Florence is about to witness the birth of a new artist.