Second season for The Irregular at Magic High School, data and teaser trailer released

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of Japanese animation is continuing to take stories from the light novel universe. In recent years there have been many titles from these novels, one of the last has been The Rising of the Shield Hero. In 2014 it was the turn of The Irregular at Magic High School, which enjoyed an animated first season.

A few years later, the second season of The Irregular at Magic High School is finally confirmed and further details have just been revealed. The work will debut in July 2020, as revealed by the anime's official website, and will be titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen in original, or The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc. The arch in question has the same name as the phase of the story present in Tsutomu Satou's light novel, treated in volumes from 9 to 11.

In addition to the date, the production has unveiled a premiere key visual and a teaser for The Irregular at Magic High School. Both available at the bottom of the news, show the three main characters of season 2: Tatsuya Shiba, Miyuki Shiba and Angelina Kudo Shields, whose three voice actors have already confirmed the return to work.

The anime will be directed by Risako Yoshida, who has previously worked on the film The Irregular at Magic High School The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars, in the 8-Bit study. Kana Ishida will return to the role of character designer, Taku Iwasaki to that of composer. The franchise has previously seen the production of a video game, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Out of Order, while a manga adaptation on G Fantasy by Square Enix, written and designed by Majiko, is also underway.

