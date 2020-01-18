 Second half of Crisis on Infinite Earths: The love letter to every DC fan

Share it:

After more than a month of waiting, this past Tuesday, January 14, the Arrowverso returned to the small screen to issue the outcome of "Crisis in Infinite Lands", the mega crossover with which The CW intended to close a stage within the shared universe that started "Arrow" in 2012.

The expectation on the part of his fans was high, since the first part of this event, he had given everything to surprise his fans and change the status quo of your project So after seeing the 4 and 5 hours of it we leave our impressions of it.

SPOILER notice

Creating a fictional universe, composed of independent projects (series, movies, books …) that interrelate with each other, has proven to be a task at least titanic in which its managers, in addition to maintaining the argumentative coherence of the products that make up the world , they must have a millimeter planning that allows them (among many other things) to correctly establish the bases and elements that will make up the different stories, through which, this “shared narration” will evolve.

All this, seasoned with the responsibility of knowing how to work those projects alone without sublimating their spirit or essence, beyond what is necessary (since they must always be granted or make small sacrifices), for the benefit of a much greater creative objective. That is why (as we do with Marvel Studios in the cinema) The achievement achieved by The CW with the Arrowverso over these eight years, and regardless of whether or not you like his proposal, deserves at least our respect and admiration.

That is why after the premiere of the first three parts of “Crisis in Infinite Lands”, the mega crossover with which The CW sought to forever revolutionize its superhero universe, Arrowverse fans will look forward to the outcome of this adaptation from the homonymous comic by Marv Wolfman. Well remember that the first part of this story is over, just like "Avengers: Infinity War" (tape that Marc Guggenheim and company have been inspired a lot, maybe not in technique or realization but in spirit), with our heroes losing the battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and witnessing how the wave of antimatter it ended with the last remnants of the multiverse.

Now, after a few days after the issuance of hours four and five of this crossover and after having been able to assimilate everything, it happened in the chapters corresponding to “Arrow” (8 × 08) and “Legends of Tomorrow” (5 × 00), The question that remains in the air is whether the outcome of the great television bet of DC has managed to meet the expectations created around it.

The answer is a resounding and undeniable yes, and we do not talk about the technical and artistic part where we already know that the Arrowverse is limited by the tight budget of its mother chain, but about the magic, creativity and narrative ingenuity with which Guggenheim (and the rest of the professionals who work in the five series that make up this universe) they manage to condense all those elements that make the superhero comic and its characters something magical and special.

And is that if the first three hours were its equivalent (creatively speaking) to “Infinity War”, his last two deliveries know how to pick up the witness and transform into an emotional ending, which reviews and honors in his own way the way traveled to reach this point, while planting the seeds to continue expanding their universe in a new stage that will open with the return of vacations of his series.

In fact, the fourth episode could be perfectly classified as a tribute and farewell to a stage of the Arrowverse, focusing on the figure of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Since, for example, thanks to the scattered fragments of the Speed ​​Force that Barry / Flash (Grant Gustin) must navigate to find the rest of Parangons (the heroes chosen to save the multiverse), fans and spectators can visit and review some of the scenes that make up the character's past in this universe (the friction with which Oliver and Ray Palmer began their relationship, the death of Sarah as a black canary, the first time Barry and Oliver met …).

At the same time, the fifth part is responsible for fulfilling a double function, on the one hand it becomes the outcome of this story, in which a prototype of the Justice League (term that we remember the series of the Arrowverso is prohibited to use) faces and defeats the Anti-monitor, and on the other he explores the consequences and changes that Oliver's sacrifice brings, because to close with a stage you must first end what started it.

Another remarkable achievement to be attributed to this outcome is the genius with which it uses the changes and consequences derived from the birth of the new multiverse, to solve some problems (at the narrative level) that its future posed. And I don't mean to put together all his series in the same land (now known as primal land), something we all expected at the end of this crossover, or fix / clear up the chaos that DC's multiverse of audiovisual adaptations was becoming ,) that they are now under the same umbrella thanks to the sacrifice that Amell's character makes in the story.

But the "reset" that is made to the story of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), which, in the face of the new series of the Tyman Hoechlin Superman that The CW is developing, will allow resetting the counter of the relationship of both characters. Giving the opportunity to those responsible for being able to explore, or even reinterpret, stories and events that supposedly had already taken place off screen.

Since the series of "Supergirl" (Melissa Benoist) was based on the premise that Superman had already been active for many years, so his relationship and enmity with Luthor had been fully elaborated. And is that if this crossover has proven anything, in addition to the love (or at least respect) for the comics of those involved, is that the Arrowverso can be proud of the huge love letter he has built for DC comics fans. That so far they had seen their favorite characters go tumbling (with greater or lesser success) within the audiovisual world.

And do not misunderstand me, I also have certain problems with some decisions made during this event (the lack of Reverse Flash seems to me a stab) or its way of developing and presenting them. However, these elements (subject to the subjectivity and tastes of each viewer) they are a more than acceptable price, for enjoying the emotions, sensations and stories that this project is willing to offer to the public.