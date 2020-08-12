Second Extinction: the dinosaur shooter arrives on Steam in September

Share it:

After remedying a few scratches from the Raptor of the latest Second Extinction video, the Systemic Reaction team packs a new video to announce the launch window of the Early Access phase on Steam of the PC version of their nextgen co-op shooter.

The development team of the recent Generation Zero he will see us face a host of dinosaurs from prehistoric times. Our task will be to form teams of 3 hunters to engage in a series of frenetic battles in the hope, in doing so, to reconquer the areas of the Earth invaded by this host of monsters.

Those wishing to participate in this digital competition between humans and dinosaurs will be happy to know that theEarly Access the PC version of Second Extinction will start at September. The title will also be available by the end of the year on Xbox One and Xbox Series X: on Microsoft's nextgen console, Second Extinction will boast support for 4K resolution and the dynamic lighting system in Ray Tracing through DirectX graphic libraries, with the possibility to access the system functions Smart Delivery. To find out more about this project, we invite you to read our preview of Second Extinction by Daniele D'Orefice.