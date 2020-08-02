Second Extinction: Raptor skills in the new FPS nextgen video

Share it:

Returning from the Summer Game Fest with a video of Second Extinction, the authors of Systemic Reaction re-immerse us in the atmospheres of their cooperative shooter to describe the skills of one of the most feared dinosaur races that we will face in the title, the Raptor.

The new science fiction shooter created by the developers of the recent Generation Zero will see us face a host of monsters from prehistoric times to create a sort of "violent sport of the future".

To get the better of Raptors and all the other beings who will try to tear us to shreds PvE arenas of Second Extinction, our alter-ego will have to strive and collaborate with the other participants in the challenge to find the most effective skills, gadgets and firearms.

The release of the title is expected within the end of the year on PC, Xbox One and Series X. In its version for Microsoft's nextgen console, Second Extinction will enjoy support for 4K resolution and the Ray Tracing lighting system managed through DirectX graphics libraries. The game will then rejoin the system Smart Delivery and will allow the Xbox One user to have free access to the graphic update with theOptimized for Xbox Series X. In the meantime, we leave you with the video above and our Second Extinction special, the Left 4 Dead with dinosaurs.