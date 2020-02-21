Second Emotion by Justin Bieber feat. Travis Scott, the text is a reference to Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner

You have already heard Second Emotions of Justin Bieber is Travis Scott? The new song, contained in Hailey Baldwin's husband's Changes album, is a mix of love and feelings and his text it is a reference to the love life of Justin and Travis, father of Stormi and ex boyfriend of Kylie Jenner.

February 14 was not only Valentine's Day but also the day of the release of the new album by Justin Bieber, Changes, all focused on the new life of Justin Bieber married to Hailey Baldwin where he sings song after song, the love he feels for her, the happiness of a couple's life and how much he likes to have sex with her. In case you didn't realize it, Justin Bieber's Yummy talks about the latter thing, and no … it has nothing to do with things to eat as the title might have suggested. And among all this #spreadthelove on the record, one song particularly impressed us. Second Emotion by Justin Bieber feat Travis Scott, is the tenth track and already after 30 seconds of listening you realize that the words refer to their respective love lives. Or rather, the reference to wife of Justin Bieber it is as clear as it is throughout the CD, but there is a clear reference to Travis Scott to ex Kylie Jenner. Ex at least for the moment. Curious to know how they talked about it? here is the text of Second Emotion by Justin Biber and Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Justin Bieber. Getty Images

Second Emotion by Justin Bieber feat Travis Scott, the lyrics and the translation

The text of Second Emotion begins with Justin Bieber who sings as the girl in question, aka Hailey Baldwin, makes his head spin so much as if he had taken a whiplash and that as far as he has other plans, he would prefer to spend his time with she. He then asks if she feels and indulges the same emotion. Considering that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in September, we will say yes.

Try to bite my tongue, but I can't take it

I got whiplash from me turnin 'my head

Have somewhere else to go, no, I can't make it

I'd rather take my chance with you instead

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

You really got me open (Do you?)

Do you second that emotion? (Do you?)

Translation

I try to bite my tongue, but I can't do it

I had a whiplash that hit my head

I have to go elsewhere, no, I can't

I would rather take my chance with you instead

Do you feel that emotion? (You hear it?)

Do you feel that emotion? (You hear it?)

You really opened me up (didn't you?)

Do you feel that emotion? (You hear it?)

The text by Second Emotion he then goes on to describe how much he likes this girl who knows how to trigger the fuse and makes him shiver.

Got me feeling giddy (Ah), like, "La, la, la, la" (Yeah)

Struck a match, you got me litty, like, "La, la, la, la" (It’s lit)

You got the keys to my city (Ooh), like, "La, la, la, la" (Straight up)

Do you second that emotion, baby? (Ah, yeah)

Translation

It makes me dizzy (Ah), like "La, la, la, la" (Yes)

I lit the fuse, you satisfied me, like "La, la, la, la" (It's on)

You got the keys to my city (Ooh), like "La, la, la, la" (Straight up)

Do you feel that emotion, baby? (Oh yes)

Travis Scott's verse is a praise to Kylie Jenner's wealth and raps on all of her expensive items, including her personal jet. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner they broke up for a few months now, but the relationship between the two remained excellent, especially for the good of the Stormi daughter. Some think it's just a matter of time before they get back together.

Movin 'like the blitz (Blitz), crib like the Ritz (Like the Ritz)

So you know there's room (Skrrt)

I know, baby, please

(Hol ’up, nah, nah, nah, that was the first time she did that)

Don't like to talk to bitch (Yeah), just like to play the wish

I know the problem is, they ’bout it’ bout it, kid (I’m tryna to pop another one in)

Oh, you sent the jet out for me?

You tryna ball harder than me?

Translation

Moving like the blitz (Blitz), a house like the Ritz (like the Ritz)

So you know there is room (Skrrt)

So, baby, please

(Hol 'up, nah, nah, nah, it was the first time he did it)

I don't like talking to a bitch (Yes), I just like to tease

I know the problem is they're thinking about it, boy (I'm trying to make another one)

Oh, did you send the jet out for me?

Are you trying to play stronger than me?

In short, the references seem more than eloquent and Second Emotion by Justin Bieber and Travis Scott it's just another love song about Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner.

