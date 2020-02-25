Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro and Manuel Turizo have great success with TBT

Share it:

Sebastián Yatra started 2020 with the global premiere of "TBT", his new collaboration

with Rauw Alejandro and Manuel Turizo who wrote the theme together with Sech, Cali and El Dandee, Andrés Torres and the Julca brothers; It was produced by Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo.

The video was directed by Simon Brand and Daniel Durán in Los Angeles, California and follows a couple that has known each other since childhood, but life separates them; Over time she falls into a toxic relationship, while the memory of her youth's love remains latent.









A few days ago Sebastián Yatra successfully completed his summer tour of Argentina, where more than 250 thousand spectators chanted his successes in his shows in cities such as Mendoza, Mar del Plata, Villa María and Con ﬂ uencia, achieving the greatest amount of public at festivals and becoming one of the most popular artists of the summer.

It should be remembered Sebastián Yatra presented his new song "TBT" in the presentation of the Lo Nuestro Prize where he was nominated in 10 categories.

On the other hand, this March 5 will be presented at Tu Tu Urbano Awards where it also has several nominations in the categories "Top Latin American Urban Artist", "Album of the Year of a Male Artist" for "Fantasy" and multi-nominated as "Song Urban Pop "for his songs" Turn around "with Luis Fonsi and Nicky Jam," A year "with Reik and also," Bonita "with Juanes.

Recently he was also announced as a finalist in the Billboard Latin Music Awards as "Latin pop artist of the year" and "Latin pop song of the year".