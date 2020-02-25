Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel will take their love story to the small screen and we are 😍

Share it:

Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra will star together in a romantic series for Disney +. We can't wait to see her!

After many rumors, moments of quite unusual complicity between two people who are supposedly only friends and a couple of musical collaborations ('Hey' and 'I want to return'), Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel confirmed what was an open secret: that between They had love. Last June his relationship was made official on Instagram, but come on, we actually saw it coming (we and his millions of followers). Since then, they do not stop showing how well they are together with snapshots to each more ideal, and incidentally, give us enough envy. Did you think you had enough with so many sugary moments between them? Well, you'll have more, and on your television screen, nothing less. The couple will star in a Serie romantic to be released in Disney +

We still don't have many details about this, but we do know that he will tell the story of an Argentine pop star (Tini) who falls in love with another artist, whom Yatra will play. Of course, your love will have to cross the odd obstacle. Of course, this series will also feature musical performances by both.

We know, we know, you're looking forward to it, but you'll have to wait a bit. There is no exact date, although it is estimated to arrive at Disney + between september and november 2020. Come on, there is enough left, but while we wait we can always do it with one of the videos with which the feed feeds this couple. Have you seen the dance that are marked in this post that Tini shared?

The protagonists of all this were responsible for confirming the news after the occasional rumor that began to sound out there. "I am very excited to start working with Tinita," commented the singer of 'Treacherous' during one of his last public appearances on a red carpet. For his part, Tini could not hide his excitement for working on his most special project: "We accept the series project being friends and now we are very excited because we know that for two and a half months we will be sharing our time acting and singing together, "she said in an interview.

We, as fans of this couple, need this series to be released as soon as possible.