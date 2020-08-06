Sebastian Vettel's uncertain future in F1 with more than half of the seats confirmed for next season

Share it:

As the weeks go by the different teams of Formula 1 begin to reveal which will be the pair that is part of the team for the next season. A subject that arouses the interest of both the most fervent fans and those outside the sport after The departure of Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari will be confirmed.

That day, when the director of the Italian team Mattias Binotto confirmed that the German was not going to continue working with them, a question was opened about what will be the future of the four-time world champion with Red Bull.

With the arrival of the Spanish Carlos Sainz to Rampant Prancing Horse, and the incorporation of Daniel Ricciardo to McLaren, everything indicated that Vettel was going to land at Renault, something that did not happen after the announcement of the return of Fernando Alonso. Today there are already 11 confirmed seats and several already insured.

Ferrari did not renew Vettel's contract – REUTERS / Andrew Boyers

This Thursday Mercedes reported that Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will continue to drive one of the cars of the team he arrived in 2017 to replace Nico Rosberg. Everything indicates that alongside him, although it was not yet officially confirmed, the British will continue Lewis Hamilton.

With his departure from Ferrari, the leadership has already announced that the young Charles Leclerc and Spanish Carlos Sainz will be the new duo who will seek to bring back a world joy to the Italians, who achieved their last title in 2007.

Red bull was one of the names that appeared as a possible option for Sebastian Vettel, since with them he got four World Cups (2010 to 2013). However own Chris Horner, team leader, was blunt: "We are committed to our current pair of riders, so I'm afraid it's a definitive no, but he already knows that. " If so, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon will continue in 2021.

Reb Bull closed the doors to Vettel and will keep its pilots

Renault and McLaren already confirmed their pilots for next season. While the French team announced the incorporation of Fernando Alonso, with whom they won their only two titles in 2005 and 2006, the Australian will be located at McLaren Daniel Ricciardo. Stephen Ocon and Lando Norris will be their respective partners. Williams is the other one that will keep your runners Nicholas Latifi and George Russell

There are four teams where Sebastian Vettel could still have a place since they have not yet confirmed the team by 2021. Of those four, in two the name of the German already sounded, who at the moment is not eager to solve his future: "I'm not in a hurry, I want to make sure I make the right decision for me"

“Sebastian excelled at Toro Rosso early in his career and his relationship with Franz Tost is also very good. Also, if it is assumed that Racing Point is completely legal, Red Bull could also do the same and give Alpha Tauri a car of the same quality in 2021. " said the former pilot and compatriot Ralf Schumacher. For now, the team that is also owned by the energy drinks company, did not announce to its pilots that until today they are Piere Gasly and Daniil Kvyat.

Racing Point is one of the most popular options in the Vettel environment. Checo Pérez could be the victim (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

However, the option that took the most strength among the different speculations is that from next year Sebatian Vettel dresses in white and pink with Lance Stroll at Racing Point (soon Aston Martin), which would leave the Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez without a team.

Despite the experience of the Latin American, the German would occupy his position since would be companion of the son of the owner of the team Lawrence Stroll, with whom he had a friendly chat at the last GP of Great Britain and even some journalists heard that he called him "Chief".

Finally, Alfa Romeo and Haas complete the teams that will make up the 2021 edition of Formula 1, where the continuity of their drivers is not confirmed either (Antonio Giovinazzi / Kimi Räikkönen and Kevin Magnussen / Roman Grosjean, respectively).

