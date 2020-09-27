Sebastian Stan whizzes by in new photos from the set of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Waiting to finally set eyes on WandaVision, the first and only Marvel series to arrive on Disney + by the end of 2020, the filming of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the show focused on the characters of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

The latter is the protagonist of the new images published by Just Jared, who shared some photos taken on September 25 on his website on the Atlanta set, Georgia, where the production of several Disney + shows is currently taking place, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier itself.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, in recent days Stan has also been spotted during the filming of one action scene in motion.

The release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has not yet been revealed, but the latest Disney + update has confirmed that the series will debut in 2021. In all of this, it is still unclear whether the show will suffer further delay for the postponement of Black Widow, given the possible link between the plots of the two titles.

Meanwhile, regarding the future of the MCU on the small screen, Variety has confirmed the development of a TV series about Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.