 Sebastian Stan says there's still a wait for another Avengers movie

Despite the large number of projects that Marvel Studios has announced for the coming years, no mention has been made of no avengers movie. All of the live UCM characters will practically return with one project or another, but for now, the idea of ​​a possible group idea from the Avengers hasn't even been dropped.

We know that after the epicity that was the event of the pair of films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the bar is very high, and for that reason it is not surprising that the studio does not want to do anything with the Avengers at the moment. This idea is confirmed by the actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky at UCM, better known as the Winter Soldier / Winter Soldier. He co-stars in the first Marvel Studios series and also the first to hit Disney +, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

In a recent interview with Variety on Instagram Live, Sebastian Stan talked about how has no idea when the next Avengers movie will hit theatersbut you are sure that it won't be any time soon, but there are still some adventures ahead.

Oh, I don't know anything. You know I don't know anything about that. You know, I'm just… I'm just a man, ”he laughs. No, I'm trying to … We have to think about a couple more missions before we get there. I have to deal with this other person that I have to deal with. It was nice to have a break from him. Anthony, Mackie, it's been nice to have a little bit of quiet in this quarantine without him. But, we have to think of some adventures together before we get there.

Stan is referring to the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier who is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus, still pending to shoot some scenes as Stan himself revealed days ago.

When the interviewer asked how he felt about the fact that Avengers: Endgame It was the highest grossing film in history, the actor was thoughtful and even surprised by the love that fans have for the characters.

It is just wild. You don't even think about it. Even having overcome ‘Titanic’. Saw ‘Titanic’ in theaters too many times to count … It's wild because it's 10 years of work to make that movie, man. The people who come out to support him like he did show you that they feel like they've grown up with movies.

Via information | Variety