 Sebastian Stan remembers the problems with his Winter Soldier prosthetic arm

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actors often experience uncomfortable situations when it comes to bringing some characters to life, and especially if we talk about superheroes. In these cases they have to undergo long hours of makeup or wear a heavy suit that also does not perspire, so they sometimes even have to invent some internal cooling system.

The actor Sebastian Stan has recently talked about his experience when it comes to giving life to Bucky, or rather, giving life to Winter Soldier, new identity with which we have seen him in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War", "Avengers: Endgame" and we will see it in the future series “The Falcon and the WInter Soldier”.

The actor has confirmed the rumors that came to sound at the time pointing out that his change in muscles caused that I had some problems with the prosthesis I used to simulate the character's robotic arm. During an interview with Men’s HealthSebastian Stan admitted that, in fact, his arm did not fit in the prosthesis to ‘Civil War’.

I felt so insecure being surrounded by these huge guys that I started to lift a lot of weight and eat a lot. I remember introducing myself, and it was a little bigger than it was in ‘The Winter Soldier’. The arm was a little tight. I was losing circulation.

Stan explained that he used a "new and improved arm" in each film and that he had to use even lubricant in the first iteration to be able to slide his own arm into what were "essentially two rigid metal pipes."

It was like having a huge hammer attached to me, ”Stan explained,“ but it looked amazing in the movie, and it really contributed a lot to my body language.

The article also explains that "the rear arms were more mobile" and that Stan no longer needs lubricant to put on the suit. In fact, now "there is a sleeve inside the arm for his next appearance as the Winter Soldier."

Via information | Men’s Health