 Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl in new images of the filming of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Falcon and Winter Soldier in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

A new batch of images of outdoor shooting from yesterday Friday 10 of the series arrive on the Internet “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the first Marvel Studios to reach the Disney + platform. Some images that allow us to see mainly Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, but also Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, and Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter.

The images allow us to see the three actors characterized for their roles, highlighting above all the tactical suit that Stan wears and that has been seen in the previous images of the shoot, as it happens with Brühl who wears the same suit seen in the past , with Van Camp without any suit as a spy as an agent of SHIELD. Obviously, the absence of Anthony Mackie, Sam / Falcon, is not known if he will be on another mission separately, although it does not seem likely because these images seem to be closely related to those we saw almost a month ago.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives at Disney + in 2020.

