Sebastian Stan confuses Instagram with his opinion on the end of Captain America

Everyone, or at least everyone who wanted to do it, has already seen 'Avengers: Endgame'. Therefore, we can say without qualification for the spoilers that, at the end of the highest grossing film in history, Steve Rogers returns to the past to live his entire life in his time, together with Peggy Carter. He could have taken his friend Bucky with him, after all they are from the same era, let him know or ask. But no, its distancing becomes more evident than ever. The lace, of course, is that he chooses Falcon (Anthony Mackie) as his successor and not his childhood friend.

Nothing happens, among real friends you don't have to be false, understand the differences and forgive certain distances. At the end of the day they are no longer children and both have lived many and very different experiences since fate separated them. However, some fan still does not forgive as Steve Rogers completely passes any sentimental license to his friend at his farewell. But we didn't expect Sebastian Stan (Bucky) himself to give these comments coba.

The actor has shared in his stories Instagram the image of him with Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), but he has done it along with a critical comment from a fan below:

Together until the end, or even the bad and inconsistent outcome of a script away from the character, which transforms Steve Rogers into his antithesis. They should say "together until the end of a lie."

The actor has accompanied both messages with an emoticon that does not clarify his opinion about it. However, the simple fact of sharing the criticism has led many, including us, to think that it is somewhat agreed that Steve Rogers' treatment of his friend was not very typical of Captain America. Perhaps the premiere of 'Falcon & Winter Soldier', the Disney + series, brings us out of doubt. Even without a confirmed date, it will arrive this year on the platform.