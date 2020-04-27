Sebastian Stan appeared up to three times to Gwyneth Paltrow, his UCM partner

Share it:

The constant absent-mindedness of the controversy Gwyneth Paltrow are already a recurring meme within the community of fans of UCMBecause the actress on more than one occasion has forgotten which movies she was in or has been directly convinced that she has not shot movies in which she participated.

Actor Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky / The Winter Soldier on the Marvel Studios tapes, recently recounted that he had to be featured up to three times on the actress, proving that he, too, is eligible for the UCM Most Misleading Actor Award.

The actor has recently gone viral when he says that in certain social events he does not feel very comfortable and is not always focused on what he does. "I try to be myself. I'm not that guy who shows up and starts' hey how are you? This is me'. It just doesn't hit me"

The actor went on to say that at one event he was featured in a group photo with other celebrities and was introduced to Paltrow saying "'BTW, I'm Sebastian. From The Avengers, we met at …'"moment in which the actor realized what he was doing"I was like 'OMG, I've introduced myself to this poor woman three times, she'll think I'm crazy"

The UCM cast has shared many emotions and it is still curious to see how some of the staff members can become almost unknown, either because they did not coincide on the shoot, either because they also work on many other things or because they are very clueless.

Sebastian Stan will return to UCM in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the first Marvel TV Studios series for Disney +. In the case of Paltrow it seems unlikely that we will go to see her since the actress said that her role was linked to that of Robert Downey Jr. and that has come to an end.

