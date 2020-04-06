TV Shows

Sebastián Rulli sends a strong message to COVID-19

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
Through a shirt he wears, the actor Sebastián Rulli expresses what he thinks of him to the coronavirus COVID-19 and thus causes controversy on social networks, since he uses a bad word in his feelings.

Given the pandemic that is experienced in the world by the coronavirus COVID-19, many people express on their social networks what they think of the virus and Sebastián Rulli is one of them.

On his Instagram account, Rulli, originally from Argentina, shares a photograph of himself in which he appears with a shirt that says "Pinche Covid".

Rulli, who has acted in successful soap operas such as Rubí, Pasión and Lo que la vida robó, among others, expresses that these days are when human beings should help each other.

What is important in the face of this adversity is how we react. Thinking and acting positively is the option.
Helping others is helping ourselves, and vice versa in this case, "writes Rulli on Instagram.

Stay home and take care of yourself. You have to control the massive and exponential spread of this "Click Covid".
Follow the WHO recommendations. Better times and a lot of work to do will come. "

Rulli hopes that the pandemic will soon pass and things settle, especially he hopes that the economy of many countries can be reactivated.

.

