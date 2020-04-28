Sebastian Rulli not only dies of love for Angelique Boyer, she meets her beautiful son

Share it:

Sebastián Rulli, despite being separated from the mother of his son, Cecilia Galliano, has shown that he is an exemplary father, because although he does not presume much due to his safety, he has always been praised like the actress, who acknowledges that the Argentine is very good with the minor.

But many Internet users want to know more about little Santiago, since, as was said at the beginning, he rarely presumes it, which is why we will tell you more about him here.

On January 15 he reached the age of ten, so Sebastián shared a photo with which he made more than one cry, since he had a beautiful message that reflects his great love for Santiago.

"My Son's birthday !!! It has been 10 years since Santi came to brighten everyone's life. He was a microscopic flea, today he is 10 years old and I am surprised to see how wonderful Santi has become: You are an exceptional child and charming, I am very proud of you !! Congratulations on reaching the First Floor "says part of the message.

Meanwhile, Cecilia boasts it with great pride in her Instagram stories, where the perfect relationship between mother and son is seen.

But what many want to know is who Santiago looks like and the results they showed are that he is identical to the soap opera actor.

"I love that you show your son … stop following Rulli because he only shows him from behind", "The most beautiful thing in life is having a child. Enjoy it to the fullest!", They write to Sebastián.

