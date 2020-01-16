Sebastián Rulli is sincere and confesses how his relationship with Güero Castro is

The romance between Angelique Boyer and producer José Alberto, Güero Castro was very controversial, especially because of the age difference that celebrities took, as well as the end of their relationship.

And it is believed that the actress of French origin put an end to her love relationship with Güero Castro for initiating an affair with Sebastián Rulli, with whom she has been a girlfriend for several years.

In an interview with Aurora Valle, in the program "Confessions", Rulli was honest with the journalist and confessed to him how is his relationship with the successful producer of Televisa.

The only thing that mattered to me was that he judged me and well if he judged me I had no chance to talk to him because I didn't have that opportunity. ”

The actor of “The Return of the Dragon”, participated with José Alberto Castro in two Televisa melodramas: “Rubí” and “Teresa”.

Rulli confessed that on the part of Güero Castro the labor and friendship relationship was over as soon as the Argentine began an affair with his ex-partner.

“On your part yes (it's over there). But I love him very much and I respect him and I'm really glad to know that he is doing well. ”

However, Rulli hopes that one day he can talk to the producer, although he says he feels “calm”:

"Hopefully one day we can talk, but I am very calm and I know that if he wanted to with me he counts."

