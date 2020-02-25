Sebastián Rulli furious with magazine for assuring that he will be a father

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sebastián Rulli is too furious with Tv Notes magazine and it is on the cover that he and his girlfriend Angelique Boyer were waiting for their first baby, leaving everyone surprised.

That is why the actor decided to lash out at the source through his social networks where he put #Nocomprenbasura as a legend, demonstrating the annoyance he has for the publication and is that as everyone knows the couple of the moment is not interested in wedding, nor in babies.

Recall that Angelique and Sebastian have become one of the most beloved couples of the show because they splurge love everywhere either in ceremonies or on Instagram where all kinds of messages are sent.

As if that were not enough, they are far from the eye of the hurricane because they have never had problems, and their relationship is so open to the public that many are left with their mouths open for how well they get along.

But a few days ago Angie showed her dissatisfaction, because there is a lot of pressure from some Internet users who want to see her married to the soap opera soap opera.

"I think there is definitely a lot of social pressure but I think it is part of our maturity and personal and couple evolution that we do not let ourselves be influenced by what others want or by belonging to a system that we already saw that does not work… "Angelique said in an interview.