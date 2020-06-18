Share it:

Sebastián Fassi, the Mexican goalkeeper who refused to play in Argentine clubs (Photo: Instagram / @sebafassi)

Sebastián Fassi has a long history in Mexican soccer, but with few reflectors. Also, he is in the shadow of his father, Andrés Fassi, who is now vice president of Grupo Pachuca and who is also president of the Talleres de Córdoba club in Argentina.

Even so, the doorman knows that his path and that of his father are separated, as well as that each one has achieved things with his effort. “When I was younger it affected me a little to hear what was said and today I take it from whoever comes; but I know that what little I have achieved has been for me ”, he asserted in an interview with ESPN.

Although he had the opportunity to play in Argentina because of his father's past, he assured that he was never called to be on Albiceleste lands. "I'm mexican. I am very happy in this country. I love Mexico and nowadays Mexican soccer is above the Argentine one in many aspects ”he assured.

The 27-year-old Mexican goalkeeper will seek to debut in the first division with the Rays of Necaxa (Photo: Instagram / @sebafassi)

Unless a very, very good offer came out, I wouldn't think of going to Argentina. I'm very comfortable here

He explained that there are substantial differences in Mexico that attract him more. “The organization of the Mexican League, the teams, the infrastructure is better. There are serious clubs here. There they are managed in a different way, they are not corporations, they are mandates ”, he detailed.

“There are clubs in ruin, gorges, horrible courts, tremendously damaged basic force structures. Of course, the quality of players in Argentina is exceptional, I think it is the country that exports the most footballers. The level of Argentina is tremendous, not so its organization ”, sentenced.

Luis Malagón arrived at Rayos del Necaxa (Photo: Twitter / @ClubNecaxa)

Now he has a new option to get a place in the 11th place of a First Division team. After a somber step with the emeralds of León, he arrived at the Rayos de Necaxa to fight for the title with Luis Malagón, who is also a newcomer to the institution.

"It comes to me at the best moment of my career, of my life and I assume it with a lot of responsibility because Necaxa is betting on me and on another great goalkeeper like Luis Malagón", emphasized the one born in Mexico City.

Although you know that the competition will be tough on the promising Malagón road, who is 23 years old, knows that both come from scratch. He recalled the departure of Hugo González, Necaxa's starting goalkeeper, and the retirement of Yosgart Gutiérrez, the club's second goalkeeper.

Sebastián Fassi played more than two years with Mineros de Zacatecas in Liga de Ascenso MX (Photo: Instagram / @sebafassi)

"It is different to compete against a 23-year-old boy, who like me we have been starting, than to fight a Mexican soccer champion, nationally selected as (Rodolfo) Cota. There is a little more option, but it is just as difficult to get it ”, he stated.

He noted that he had two and a half very good years in the Promotion League, with Mineros de Zacatecas. “A very complicated division that made me grow a lot. I was a double champion in the Second Premier and got an undefeated promotion. I had performances in an ascending curve ”, he assured.

He spent three seasons there as a starting goalkeeper, so he is confident that he will be able to debut at the age of 27, on the maximum circuit. Now, Fassi comes to Aguascalientes on loan for a year and with the option to purchase.

"I will leave body and soul to make it happen and then the decision of who plays will be up to the coaching staff. And if I have to wait and see the game from the outside, I will also do it, wishing whoever has to play always the best, "he said.

