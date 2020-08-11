Sebastián Abreu's latest madness as a coach: his team lost and entered to try to tie it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sebastián Abreu, Boston River vs. Wanderes

The Uruguayan Sebastian Abreu He holds the Guinness record, since 2017, as the footballer who has defended the most shirts in history, with a total of 30 jackets, including that of the national team. Despite the fact that each season there is talk of his possible retirement (even a few months ago an advertising campaign joked about it), nothing indicates that it is on the horizon.

Since January of this year, the 43-year-old forward has fulfilled the dual role of player and coach of his country's first division team Boston River, and this weekend what happened at some point was going to happen. In the return of activity after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, his team fell 1 to 0 before Wanderers, for the goal of Ignacio González, then the Crazy He decided to enter the field of play to seek to reverse the situation and the images exploded on social networks.

At 18 minutes into the second half, Abreu took Robert Flores off the field and put Sebastián Abreu in his place, who entered with number 13 with his back and giving orders to his directed / companions what they should do in the remaining time. Unfortunately for him, the strategy did not work because the final score was 2 to 0 against him, thanks to the goal on the closing of Leonardo Pais.

It was then that some users on Twitter wondered "What will Abreu think of Abreu's performance?" and even others recalled his role as a television commentator in some contests and assured that there should be a press conference so that the Crazy journalist can ask questions of his "soccer self" and his "technical self".

The player and coach of Boston River, Sebastián Abreu (EFE)



The experienced gunner, who had already had experience as technical director at the head of the Salvadoran Santa Tecla, had assumed the position after the departure of Martín García, in December 2019. There, he agreed with the leaders to assume responsibility, but with the possibility of continue to be part of the squad to be able to add minutes if the match process marks it.

"You already know the squad, the club's scaffolding, I wanted to make a transition from player to coach and it happened accidentally because García's departure was unexpected," said Roberto Perdomo, president of the Boston River, in dialogue with the site Referee.

The set led and integrated by Abreu he has won just one game in his four appearances and remains at the bottom of the standings. Next Sunday, he will face Peñarol, which the weekend tied 1 to 1 against National in a new edition of the Uruguayan classic.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The criminal kick in the Uruguayan classic between Peñarol and Nacional

The funniest memes of the fog that invaded the Uruguayan classic