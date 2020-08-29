“Season 8 will deal with police problems”

Share it:

Production of Brooklyn Nine Nine had ceased following controversy erupted in America after the George Floyd case, but now the writers seem to have found the right path for the eighth season.

In the voice of Captain Holt, a post on Twitter announces: “We are in a state of total euphoria. Brooklyn Nine-Nine will return in 2021“.

An unexpected result, given that after the recent cases of violence it must not have been easy to find a way to represent the police in a comic series, as explained by the interpreter of the same Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) : “Season 8 will present a new challenge: what everyone feels about the police has profoundly changed. We can count on the commitment of Dan Goor, who is writing an intelligent series without trying to hide the reality of the facts behind the fantasy. Nine-Nine will have to do with what we know about the New York Police Department. “

The authors won’t try to sweeten the pill, then. A’delicate but necessary operation, also because it would have been unthinkable to continue representing the police in the same way after the terrible events that have shocked (and continue to shock) American public opinion. It has been confirmed that the first four episodes have been completely rewritten.

All that remains is to wait until 2021 to find out what the new season has in store. Meanwhile, Melissa Fumero has accused the Canadian remake of the series of whitewashing.