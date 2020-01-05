Season 6 will be "the best to date"

Share it:

There is no doubt that 'Peaky Blinders' It is one of the best series of the moment, and one of the most expectation and rage among the spectators. After the shocking final of the fifth season, many wonder what it will hold not only for the main characters, but also for the future of a United Kingdom mired in the fascist boom, the threat of a new war and the violence of the independence movements and revolutionaries The personal and the collective, the intimate portrait and the historical chronicle, they join more and more in the series created by Steven knight for the BBC, which now faces its sixth season (and with a seventh already confirmed) in which many unanswered questions will have to be answered.

Led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), the criminal group formed by the Peaky Blinders (which really existed in Birmingham last century) continues to fight to defend their family and prosper with their businesses, although the obstacles will be very difficult to overcome. We already saw some in the fifth season, and we have no doubt that they will multiply because of the fascist Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and the Billy Boys group in the season that will be released in this 2020. What can we expect from it?

These have been Knight's words in an interview with the BBC: "I just finished writing the sixth season and it's the best one so far". Although he later acknowledged that they always say that, as good optimists. The creator of the show spoke with the British public network on the occasion of an award for his help in making visible the history and culture of Birmingham, the second city with more inhabitants of England and one of its industrial engines. "I feel very honored to receive this award and I would like to think that it could be reflected in the people of Birmingham, whose stories and spirit have influenced an important part of my work", he assured.

And it could not be understood 'Peaky Blinders' without Birmingham. We will see it again in a sixth season that has not yet released, but that fans are already looking forward to it.