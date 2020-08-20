Season 6 shows up in a disturbing new poster

Share it:

Although filming of Fear The Walking Dead is still suspended, the TV broadcaster AMC wanted to share with fans of the show a new poster, focused on the upcoming unreleased episodes.

You can see the image at the bottom of the news, shared by the Twitter account @SarabethPollock, which runs the Undead Walking website. The poster shows us Morgan, a character played by Lennie James, who seems to have managed to survive the gunshot that wounded him during the final episode of the fifth season. In the photo there is also this message: "The past is dead", along with the release date of the first half of the next unreleased episodes, which will make theirs debut on 11 October. It now seems certain that we will see some time jumps, as you can see in fact the look of Morgan is very different from what we are used to, a sign that in the world of Fear The Walking Dead several months have passed since the end of the fifth season.

During the San Diego Comic-Con, the first trailer for Fear The Walking Dead 6 was shown, which allowed us to discover what the fate of the protagonists of the Robert Kirkman comic book spin-off series will be, particularly after their encounter with the community led by mysterious character of Virginia.