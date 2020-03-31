"Season 4 of 'The Paper House' brings the Professor down to hell." Álvaro Morte

Share it:

This Friday April 3 comes to Netflix season 4 of 'The Paper House'. In Espinof we have already shared our opinion about its first five episodes, but we also had the opportunity to chat with Álvaro Morte, the actor who plays the Professor in the Netflix series.

In our exclusive conversation with him, we deal with topics as different as what we can expect from his character in these new episodes, the future of the series, how he is being quarantined by the coronavirus or What other Netflix production would you love to participate in?.

The Professor in season 4

ESPINOF: How is the Professor going to react after what happened with Lisbon and how is that going to affect the dynamics of his relationship with Alicia?

Álvaro Morte: This season it was a matter of bringing the Professor down to hell and Alicia's move to make him believe that Lisbon is dead completely destabilizes him. I think that a person who has everything so controlled, who from the first moment of the first season says "I do not want there to be any damage, that no one is hurt, that no one suffers", cannot avoid falling in love with that person and everything ends up in their Imagine the destabilization it generates in the character. I think it is also necessary to take him to that point that interested us and see if he was able to resurface from there or not.

ESPINOF: The Professor has evolved a lot since the beginning of the series, but this season, in the previous one, there are often flashbacks, was it difficult to change the chip of when the character was?

Álvaro Morte: You have to change the chip continuously. In ‘The Paper House’ you play with many timelines. Taking into account the point where The Professor is in this last season, not only because of the character's conception, but even in departments such as locker room, if you look, in this last season The Professor is also darkening in the locker room. When we make the flashbacks, it has slightly lighter colors, because all the tragedy that caused the first and second seasons has not yet happened.

We found it very interesting that he evolved from that theory when he generated the whole plan in his living room to what the execution itself is, the consequences, the subsequent traumas and how the characters evolve in one direction or another, but at the same time. When recording it, you have to change from one sequence to another.

ESPINOF: The Professor interacts a lot with Marseille this season, what was it like working longer with Luka Peros?

Álvaro Morte: Luka is wonderful. Everything that is great has it from the heart. He is a fantastic partner who is always in favor, with a great sense of humor. It is of these people that you are with them and think that you are in front of a good person. It is a pleasure to work with him. We had very emotional moments but also a lot of complicity. It is also gratifying to be able to interact with the new characters, because it gives you a lot of play. I would have liked to interact much more with Bogotá. With Palermo I have had more capacity to make some very important sequences. It is a contribution of fresh air.

The phenomenon and the future of the series

ESPINOF: ‘The paper house’ has been a global phenomenon for a long time, do you remember when you realized that you had left a mother?

Álvaro Morte: I do not remember exactly the moment itself, but among the components of the series we have a group and I remember the moment when the whole phenomenon began to boil. He was fuming and we were saying look what happens in Argentina, in Brazil, in Saudi Arabia. Suddenly there were people freaking out with the series, we were all blowing our heads and also in a very short period of time. I do not remember a specific day, but I do remember a stage in which it was somewhat exorbitant and we were all freaking out.

ESPINOF: Do you know anything about a possible season 5? Will the Professor be in it if it is done?

Álvaro Morte: I don't know if there will be a fifth season, but if there was, I would love it. The Professor is a character that has me absolutely in love, that I am honored to be able to execute. I wish there was a fifth, a sixth and a fifteenth, because I would be happy to continue playing the Professor if both Vancouver and the fans think that I can continue to deserve to be there. He is a character who has given me many things and for whom I am completely grateful.

Morte's career

ESPINOF: Where we are going to see you for sure is in ‘The Head’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’, what can you tell us about your characters?

Álvaro Morte: They are a character that have nothing to do with either El Profesor or Óscar (the character Morte played in ‘El embarcadero’). Now, with the projects that I have on the table, I try to escape a little from other things I have done before because it is one of the parts that I enjoy the most, not always getting into the same character attitude.

Yes, I can tell you that they are very different. For me, each project requires a different approach from the creation of the character and the style of interpretation. As much with Ramón, who is the character of ‘The Head’, as with Logain, the one in ‘The Wheel of Time’ change completely. Logain's character is conceived almost from the theatrical because of the personal situation in which he finds himself. There is almost always a halo of lies, it is bordering on the theatrical. It seems to me something very interesting and very different.

ESPINOF: One thing that strikes me is that you did 'El embarcadero' for Movistar, 'La casa de papel' for Netflix, in 'The Head' HBO and Amazon are involved in 'The Wheel of Time', did you notice any difference when addressing the series?

Álvaro Morte: Not really, I imagine that each platform has its ways of working, but when you are working you do it basically with the technical team and with the cast. Netflix is ​​in ‘The Paper House’, but who you have contact with every day is with the Vancouver production. I wouldn't say there is a big difference, you just have different teams to work with.

I simply when I come to any project I try to put the best energy, I try to be empathetic with all the people, respect all the departments and help where possible. Once I'm working, I try to focus on work with colleagues, the creation of the character and on an artistic level. Within this situation I do not notice differences.

ESPINOF: It already came out at the end of the previous season and Belén Cuesta, who had already worked on another Netflix series, appears again, what other series on the platform would you like to work on if the opportunity arose?

Álvaro Morte: Just yesterday I started a series that absolutely amazed me called "This shit is beyond me." I am not to see many chapters in a row but I could not help it. I like to watch a chapter, let it rest and the next day or two see another. Do it like this, but yesterday I saw more than one and I thought it was wonderful, I thought they did a great job both in the approach of the series and interpretive, what they say, the style … Hopefully, it is an American series, but hopefully some day may have a participation in any season of the series.

The coronavirus and his directorial debut

ESPINOF: How are you entertaining yourself these days of confinement due to the coronavirus?

Álvaro Morte: First of all I would like to say that I think that we are living in a very tremendous situation and that we all have to be tremendously responsible. There are many people who are leaving their skin so that we can have a fairly normal life. Lots of people who are suffering a lot, who can't even go to fire their relatives. I would like to send a message to everyone: Please, let's be responsible, let's stay home, we all have to shoulder our shoulders because if not, we won't get out of it.

From my situation, I am the father of five-year-old twins. I have been working outside the home for a long time and what I am doing is enjoying and spending time with my family, playing with them, inventing things, coloring, letting me paint my nails if necessary, manicure sessions, things like that. Then trying in my spare time to read, listen to music, I really like musicals, you play a bit, watch a series like the one I was telling you about before.

Today we have it relatively easy. We have books, we have records, we have the Internet, an open door to the world. I don't think anyone gets bored at home, we have many things to do. The important thing is to stay home.

ESPINOF: When i talked to you On the occasion of the premiere of the first season of ‘El embarcadero’, I asked you if you were going to make the leap behind the cameras on film or television, has there been any progress?

Álvaro Morte: Not right now, but because I'm raising a production company and creating content. In this industry the times are not from one day to the next, in many cases they are not from one year to the next, but I am working on it. I cannot comment on things, but there is some project out there and I would like to direct some of those chapters and I have the approval of the people I am working with to be able to do it.

I hope I can get it because I really want to. It is a profession that I respect a lot and I try to learn every day that I am going to shoot as an actor, I try to learn everything possible. Lately I have been very lucky to be able to work with wonderful directors and I am looking forward to getting on the other side of the camera.

ESPINOF: That's all, thank you very much Álvaro.

Álvaro Morte: Thank you very much to you.