Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ is underway and there will also be a movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since last summer started in Netflix the third and praised third season of ‘Stranger Things’, we have not thought of anything other than the premiere of season 4, confirmed long ago by the platform through a statement that also made clear the firm intention to continue maintaining its relationship with the Duffer brothers, creators of this fiction. Moreover, the door to other projects was also opened as a film related to the story.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with‘ Stranger Things ’and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them to take their overflowing imagination to other movie and series projects that our users will love.”

After knowing that we will have 'Stranger Things' for a while, now we can tell you that the fourth season is underway, according to the web Murphy's Multiverse, by actor Charles Murphy. In a brief news, he warns that fiction will begin shooting shortly and that he will move to Lithuania. There some scenes will be recorded on the set of 'Chernobyl', the HBO series. Some American media say that, in fact, they have already started.

Release date? Movie?

At the same time, the social networks of the series also communicated the excellent news through a ‘post’ promotional of the fourth installment of episodes, which still has no release date. Could it be in summer 2020?

But, let's recap, could the cinematographic content referred to address the universe ‘Stranger Things’? If so, we are already imagining watching the end of the plot on a large screen and with a XXL popcorn in our hands, a plan that seems fabulous to us. This would be a project that would make a lot of sense if we take into account the trajectory of other media series such as Nueva Sex in New York ’or‘Downton Abbey’, Who finished their stories in the form of a movie.