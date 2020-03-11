Season 4 of ‘Skam Spain is confirmed and you will not believe who will be the protagonist

Share it:

In case you were wondering, ‘ Skam Spain ’It will have a fourth season and here is everything we know about its premiere.

We have already seen how Eva (Alba Planas) gained self-confidence during the first installment of ‘Skam Spain’, as Cris (Irene Ferreiro) realized that she was bisexual in the second, as Nora (Nicole Wallace) managed to get out of a toxic relationship while Viri (Celia Monedero) interfered in another – we must recognize that we have been wanting to know more about this plot— in the third … And now we just need to know the story of Amira, the character played by Hajar Brown. Well said and done.

It has just been confirmed that the series adapted from the successful Norwegian version will have a season 4 with the young Muslim as the protagonist and, best of all, it is not necessary to wait long for its premiere, since it will be on April 9!

In these ten new chapters, we will know more about Amira, her family and how she faces the challenge of being a Muslim in a world where, unfortunately, racism still predominates. In addition, the girls are in the final stretch of the course before the EvAU arrives. It seems that we will have very interesting plots …

Here is the trailer for season 4 of ‘Skam Spain’ before the premiere

In addition, as a final touch to ‘Skam Spain’, which will not renew for more seasons (crying), we can also see exclusive clips only in Movistar + of the lives of her friends: Viri, Nora, Cris and Eva. This rents us a lot!