Entertainment

Season 4 of ‘Skam Spain is confirmed and you will not believe who will be the protagonist

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • In case you were wondering, ‘Skam Spain’It will have a fourth season and here is everything we know about its premiere.
  • Haven't you seen the challenge we put on the leading actresses in the cast? They played "I Never" and you're going to die of laughter.

    We have already seen how Eva (Alba Planas) gained self-confidence during the first installment of ‘Skam Spain’, as Cris (Irene Ferreiro) realized that she was bisexual in the second, as Nora (Nicole Wallace) managed to get out of a toxic relationship while Viri (Celia Monedero) interfered in another – we must recognize that we have been wanting to know more about this plot— in the third … And now we just need to know the story of Amira, the character played by Hajar Brown. Well said and done.

    It has just been confirmed that the series adapted from the successful Norwegian version will have a season 4 with the young Muslim as the protagonist and, best of all, it is not necessary to wait long for its premiere, since it will be on April 9!

    In these ten new chapters, we will know more about Amira, her family and how she faces the challenge of being a Muslim in a world where, unfortunately, racism still predominates. In addition, the girls are in the final stretch of the course before the EvAU arrives. It seems that we will have very interesting plots …

    Here is the trailer for season 4 of ‘Skam Spain’ before the premiere

    In addition, as a final touch to ‘Skam Spain’, which will not renew for more seasons (crying), we can also see exclusive clips only in Movistar + of the lives of her friends: Viri, Nora, Cris and Eva. This rents us a lot!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.