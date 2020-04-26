Season 2 of The Mandalorian "will explore Star Wars mythology," according to Darth Maul actor

Share it:

Since the announcement of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano for the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the expectation to see what the series brings us Dinsney + It has increased. If everything continues as before, we will see this continuation next November.

Recently, Sam WitwerKnown for his role as Darth Maul in The Clone Wars and Starkiller in The Power of Force video games, he has spoken about Dave Filoni's plans for this season as executive producer.

"There are things that Dave Filoni He has done in the second season of The Mandalorian that they are going to surprise people. Because the thing is, Dave and George Lucas always had the same instinct when it came to this. It will have more action and they will explore the mythology of the Star Wars Galaxy like we have never seen in real action, ”he said.

Witwer also pointed out that he was considered to play a small role in the first season, but rejected it by mistake. “They put me on a short list in The Mandalorian for some role and I thought maybe it was Dave Filoni, but then I found out it was actually casting. They came up with the idea. So I passed it on to Dave, and I think it was awkward. ” The actor wanted to get away because he thought his friendship with Filoni led him to be on that list, but he was wrong.

The Mandalorian has already started pre-production for season 3. Or at least this is what sources close to the production claim. Jon Favreau He would have been writing the third season for a while and had Lucasfilm's art department creating the concept art for the series.

What will the future hold for The Mandalorian? The series' tremendous success is due, in part, to the quality of its stories. If what Witwer is certain is true, it will follow the same path as the first season, or even better.