Season 2 already has a release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some know Jon Favreau as Happy, Tony Stark's nice and chubby friend and surety at the MCU who also joins Aunt May behind Spider-Man's back. But we can't forget that Favreau is one of the most recognized directors in the industry. He started it all with the first two 'Iron Man' movies. Later, he continued to make Disney gold with the Live-Action versions of 'The jungle book' and the recent 'The Lion King'. But in recent months he has put on the crown of Disney's King Midas with 'The Mandalorian'. He has been the showrunner, the author of the tone and the special character of the first Live-Action series of 'Star Wars', which has made Disney + a great success since its first day.

We already knew that 'The Mandalorian' had begun shooting its second season even before the series was released. Therefore, we were hoping they wouldn't make us wait more than a year for a second installment and … We were right. After the great finale of the first season and the lot of things we liked about her, we were looking forward to knowing the date on which we will have new doses of Baby Yoda.

It is not necessary to know much English to understand that yes, that next fall we will have 'The Mandalorian' again. With the arrival of Disney + to Spain set in the March 31 of next year, this means that we will arrive with plenty of time for the premiere of the series that has revolutionized piracy again. We can now resort to legal means and stop swallowing spoilers of those who do or who live abroad. We still have to know the exact day but, next fall, we will return with Mando and Baby Yoda. This is the way.