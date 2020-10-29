season 17 could be the last, according to Ellen Pompeo

Interviewed by Variety for a retrospective on how Grey’s Anatomy revolutionized pop culture, the lead performer and producer Ellen Pompeo talked about the future of the medical drama ahead of the expiration of his contract with ABC.

“We still don’t know when the series will end. But the truth is this year could be the last. I mean, at the moment this is the last year of my contract. I don’t know if this is really going to be the last, but it could. very well to be ” explained the actress, joking however that it could be misunderstanding statements.

“I don’t take this decision lightly, I’m really grateful for the show” Pompeo added, thinking about the number of people who have been working on the series for over 15 years.

As for the future, the actress confirmed that she is thinking about some solutions to carry on the series: “I’m considering what we can still do on the creative front. I’m very, very, very excited about this season. It will probably become one of our best seasons ever. And I know it sounds absurd to say, but it really is.”

What do you think about it? Would you like to see more seasons of the series after 17?