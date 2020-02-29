Season 10 will be the end of the series

Share it:

Everything comes to an end and so will one of the remakes most successful in the history of television. In 2010 'Hawaii 5.0' (or 'Hawaii Five-0') was released, remake of the successful seventies series with the same name. But the adventures of the police command of the beautiful island he runs Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) You have had enough. The series will point and final with the broadcast of the last chapter of the tenth season. He will do it on April 3 with a chapter of two hours long That promises strong emotions.

In statements Kelly Khal collected by TVLine, president of the powerful network, dedicated a few words to television success.

It is never easy to say goodbye to a successful franchise that has carried the legacy of the original with such distinction, setting a precedent in its style. Since episode 1, 'Hawaii 5.0' has been a great success for us. Thanks to the incredible talents that form it. Producers, writers, cast and crew have played a fundamental role for a decade in our goal of becoming strong on Friday night. We cannot be more proud of the quality and longevity of the series and we are grateful to the inspiring passion of the fans.

The first six seasons of the series are available on Amazon Prime Video.