season 10 of the series has improved in time to fire Michonne

With more than 150 episodes Behind him, with a narrative that has only been dragged and follow the most hackneyed points, it is hard to believe that something good, really good, can be said about 'The Walking Dead'. But here I am, ready to eat my words, or at least soak them: the Christmas break has sat well with the series.

Because, the last episode, broadcast this Sunday, March 22 (are we already at 22 ?, And are we still in March ?; IS STILL 2020? ¹), 'What we become ' comes to offer an interesting ending to the character of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and helps us continue digesting the previous chapter, 'Walk with us'. It's the calm of what, I guess, it will be the best season finale the series has seen in a while.

* SPOILER notice: gut from the last chapters below. *

'Michonne: Endgame', or ingredients for a warrior

Let's put aside the lucubrations aside and the mess: we had left Michonne in episode 8, ‘The world before’, addressing a guy named Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to an island full, in theory, of weapons and ammunition. Meanwhile, his companions have faced the Whisperers and have even gotten Alpha's head (Samantha Morton), albeit at tremendous cost, with Alexandria threatened and Hilltop charred.

Obviously, Virgil is not to be trusted. Being ‘The Walking Dead’, it was clear that, either he was a traitor or a madman, and has ended up belonging to the second group: the family for which Virgil asked for help is already dead, being that “help” that Michonne kills them because he is bad at it (and because he is his family, could you blame him?).

The interesting and juicy thing about the episode, which explains why in its first minutes they show Michonne not helping Andrea (Laurie Holden), is that Virgil drugs Michonne and it freaks out with an alternative life that is, at the same time, a great success of the series.

In this life, after failing to rescue Andrea and being ignored by Daryl (Norman Reedus), joins the ranks of Negan's Saviors (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Not bad, because Negan, in the famous baseball round of the seventh season, gives him the bat to kill his friends, which in turn causes Rick (Andrew Lincoln), end your life and hallucination.

How to see the inside of a pot through the spout

This vision, and the discovery that Rick was there, lead Michonne to launch to look for him. By putting it in black on white (or white on black, if you are saving battery), you cannot leave behind the man to whom you gave your heart, the one who taught you that, instead of surviving, you could be part of a community and grow with it. So he spares Virgil's life.

But to go after Rick, Michonne lacks one thing: the blessing of her goddaughter, Judith, who makes it clear that the war with the Whisperers is over and that, perhaps, it's her father who needs the help the most.

The best surprise (or the worst, now we will come to that) comes at the end, when Michonne discovers a huge caravan in the direction of a destination that she does not know, but that could reunite her with Rick. Goodbye, Michonne.

Michonne's journey of inner discovery is in the form of a tripi to 'How beautiful it is to live'

Same ingredients, somewhat different flavor

I can't say that it was one of the best goodbyes that a character from 'The Walking Dead' had, but yes this mime was missing when doing it. It's okay to get your stars out with punch shots because, in such a long series, each gimmick is an oxygen balloon, but Michonne deserved more. Also something better.

It is a classic of the series to give a good thing next to a bad thing, and this episode has made juggling things that can be improved, like Virgil's rhythm or stupid plan to retain Michonne, and lavish details like the hangman's room (once again 'The Walking Dead' proves that it can, but doesn't want to, create unhealthy atmospheres with very little) or the hallucinatory part, unpublished at this point and, like any novelty, very welcome.

It has also been notable the work of disguising that trip of inner discovery of Michonne in the form of tripi to the 'How beautiful it is to live'. It is clear that Virgil's name for the antagonist of the episode was not accidental …

'The Walking Dead': try and hide the stew

As for the final scene and my comment on what was the best, and at the same time worst, surprise, it is because of all that involves seeing that caravan heading for a presumably huge settlement. After the incredible escalation of tension experienced from episodes 9 to 12, culminating in Gamma (Thora Birch) dead, Earl's sacrifice, Alpha decapitated by a Negan following Carol's orders… after the calm gained, it now seems the most logical thing to jump onto a new and exciting stage. And it won't be like that.

Someday?

If you are up to date with the series, but not with the news related to it, I will tell you that Danai Gurira leaves 'The Walking Dead' without intention, that it is known, to return, and that all this final part points to a vaunted trilogy from movies set in the universe of the series and starring Rick Grimes. But, until that materializes somehow, This scene gives us something to try that we can never fully taste.

Waiting for the second course and dessert

Three episodes are ahead and, throughout this season, ‘The Walking Dead’ has gotten rid of locations, plots and characters, maybe to be able to focus better towards the end of this season and that the next, season 11, stop being as indigestible as the series had been.

Be that as it may, the series has gotten so much better in just five episodes that, who knows, the whole season's critique on Espinof includes a video of a server eating his own critique from the start of this tenth season.

If you look at the headings of this article, I'm already mentally preparing. Do you think that I will get rid of it at the last second and Walking The Walking Dead ’will return to its soporific channels or that, in fact, I will dine my text?

¹N. del Ed .: Yes, we continue in 2020.