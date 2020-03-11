season 10 has teaser poster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Recently we told you the possible plots with which 'American Horror Story' could delight us in its season 10, and although none of these have yet been made official, if something seems certain it is that the series will be set in a coastal landscape. This theory gains strength after seeing how its creator, Ryan Murphy, has shared a first promotional poster in which we can see some hands trying to climb a kind of cliff on a beach, accompanied by the following phrase: "Things are starting to go wrong on the coast."

This, together with the teaser trailer announcing its official casting, which took place on a beach, makes us suspect that we will have a lot of water in this new season. Within this possible plot, Murphy could surprise us with ghost ships and even with mermaids or desert islands, to which we must add that this is not the first time that the ocean is considered a possible subject, since just after finishing 'Roanoke' in 2016, the Official Twitter of 'American Horror Story' published this official teaser That made all the alarms jump:

While the series has renewed for 4 more seasons, fans are looking forward to this tenth installment, which is the return to it Sarah Paulson, which joins the cast Macaulay Culkin and other regulars to the series like Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross, to those we will see suffering in the water when the series premieres the next fall.