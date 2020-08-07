Sean Penn, online wedding: the ceremony on Zoom

Share it:

At Seth Meyers' Late Night, Sean Penn announced that he was married to his partner Leila George, to whom he has been linked since 2016. Penn said he was married online, through Zoom, in a remote ceremony; on one side of the screen were the actor and his partner and on the other the official who officiated the union.

"They were wedding-Covid, and by this I mean that the county manager was online via Zoom and we were at home: us, my two children and his brother" he declared to the actor during the broadcast.

Sean Penn had already married two more times in the past: from 1985 to 1989 with the singer Madonna, and from 1996 to 2010, after seven years of engagement, with her colleague Robin Wright, with whom she had two children: Dylan Frances, 29 years old, and Hopper Jack, 26 years old.

Famous for his relationships with actresses Pamela Springsteen, sister of Bruce Springsteen, Elizabeth McGovern and Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn after the divorce was linked to colleagues Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron.

In 2016 he met the actress Leila George, 28 years old, daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, while recording an audiobook.

In the last months the couple was spotted in a downtown Los Angeles where tests were held for Coronavirus while in March they participated in a fundraiser to support Australia, cut down by fires. In addition, Penn paid swabs for the poor of Los Angeles during the health crisis.

Charlize Theron recently spoke of the love story with Sean Penn, denying that they were close to marriage.