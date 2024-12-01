Sean “Diddy” Combs Faces New $10 Million Lawsuit Amid Mounting Legal Troubles.

In a shocking turn of events, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself embroiled in another legal battle as fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan files a $10 million lawsuit against him. The suit, filed on November 27, 2024, in Los Angeles, alleges sexual assault, violent threats, and a terrifying incident involving a 17th-floor balcony.

Allegations of Violence and Intimidation

Bongolan’s lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of her interactions with Combs. The most alarming incident allegedly occurred on September 26, 2016, at the luxury apartment of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. According to the court documents, Combs:

Sexually battered Bongolan

Dangled her off a 17-story-high balcony

Slammed her into patio furniture

The lawsuit claims that Combs, in a fit of rage, forced his way into the apartment where Bongolan was staying with Ventura. During the confrontation, Combs allegedly told Bongolan, “I’m the motherfucking devil. You have no idea what I could do to you. I could kill you.”

Pattern of Abuse and Intimidation

Bongolan’s lawsuit suggests that this incident was not isolated but part of a larger pattern of abusive behavior. She claims to have witnessed numerous instances of abuse between Combs and Ventura, including:

Ventura appears with bruises and black eyes

Combs blew up Ventura’s phone and showed up unannounced

A violent altercation involving kitchen knives

Legal and Financial Implications

This latest lawsuit adds to Combs’ mounting legal troubles:

A recent $30 million settlement with Cassie Ventura over allegations of abuse and rape

Multiple civil suits from various individuals

A federal criminal case on the East Coast involving charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution

If convicted in the federal case, Combs could face life in prison. As his legal battles continue to escalate, the potential for bicoastal trials looms.

Combs’ Response

Through his legal representatives, Combs has vehemently denied all allegations against him. A statement released by his team asserts:

“Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will be proven baseless. He has unwavering faith in the facts and the judicial process’s fairness.”

Wider Impact and Industry Reaction

The allegations against Combs have sent shockwaves through the music industry. With over 30 people now having filed civil lawsuits against him, the claims span decades and include a diverse group of individuals:

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard

Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones

Models, aspiring artists, business people, and security guards

As the legal proceedings unfold, the music industry and the public will be watching closely to see how these serious allegations impact the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.