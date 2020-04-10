 Sean Delaney has a "very small role" in Venom 2 and it keeps its release date

Share it:

The actor Sean Delaney premieres the second season of the series in a matter of a few days "Killing Eve", and in the midst of that promotion, the news that he has a role in Venom 2, the sequel to the Sony movie to be released this fall.

Everything has jumped as a result of IMDb, the well-known database of the film and television industry, where the actor is placed as part of the film. When asked about it in an interview, he could only reconfirm his participation, also offering some clues.

I don't know how that ended in IMDb. It hasn't really been released yet, so I'm not sure I can tell what people know. In terms of what I interpret in it, I can't say anything about it.

He did speak in more detail about his experience shooting that role, and that's when he reveals that it is especially small, that we can almost lose it if we are not vigilant, although curiously he says that is closely related to the story of the film.

It was an incredible experience. I have a very very small role that if you blink you miss it. And i mean it. In terms of its relationship with the story, it's really cool. It’s really, really cool.

Venom 2 It is one of the few films that will still be released later this year. In fact, the Business Insider medium that offers these statements of the actor, has spoken with Sony and a company representative has assured him that the film maintains its release date from October 2 of this year. In other words, it is not currently affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor also confirms these plans from what he understands:

I think it was in post-production when the total stoppage [due to the pandemic] occurred. I read somewhere that Sony was planning to release it as planned.

Via information | Business Insider