Sean Bean protagonist of the images of the second season

Two months have passed since the last Snowpiercer teaser trailer, the many fans of the Netflix series will be happy to know that the streaming giant has shared some new photos dedicated to the show.

The work, produced by TNT and inspired by the graphic novel of the same name, expands the world seen in the film by Bong Joon-ho, during the episodes we also made the acquaintance of Mr. Wilford, a mysterious character played by Sean Bean. At the bottom of the news you can find some photos focused on Mr. Wilford, together with one that allows us to see the two protagonists Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Unlike what was revealed during the first episodes of the season, Mr. Wilford is not dead immediately after the train left, but he was on “Big Alice“, a railway train that remained secret for over seven years.

Right now the cast of the show is busy shooting the last scenes of the second season, although for now we don’t know yet when it will be possible to see the unreleased episodes. If you are looking for other rumors about the TNT series present in the Netflix catalog, we recommend this interview with Sheila Vand of Snowpiercer, the actress is famous for being the face of Zarah Ferami in the episodes of the show.