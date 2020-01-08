Seagate presents the new high-performance SSDs for gaming at CES

Share it:

Seagate Technology today added new high performance external solutions to an unrivaled line of storage solutions for gaming enthusiasts.

Seagate offers players and advanced users the FireCuda Gaming SSD and BarraCuda Fast SSD drives, which offer exceptional performance and convenience to those who are always on the move.

Designed as the perfect complement to the system Seagate FireCuda Gaming DockRecently released, the FireCuda Gaming SSD portable drive offers performance that can tackle the hottest competitions. Specially designed for gaming enthusiasts, the solution combines Seagate's excellent NVMe FireCuda 510 SSD with the latest version of a cutting-edge interface such as SuperSpeed ​​USB 20 Gb / s (USB 3.2 Gen 2 × 2) to offer speed amazing read speeds, up to 2,000 MB / s1. Optimized in terms of performance and style, the unit offers 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacity in an exclusive chiseled metal chassis with customizable RGB LED lighting. Game enthusiasts can customize the unit's RGB LED lights with the free Seagate Toolkit software and synchronize the LEDs with the system FireCuda Gaming Dock, creating an engaging configuration.

Another new addition to Seagate's line of SSDs is the drive BarraCuda Fast SSD, which offers 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB capacity. Designed for those who play on mobile devices and for more active expert users, the external SATA SSD quickly provides read / write speeds of up to 540 MB / s1 to increase hours of play and speed up file transfers. Small enough to fit in your pocket, this stylish unit features eye-catching green LED lighting and offers remarkable versatility thanks to the USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. It can be used with PC and Mac (exFAT) without configuration, includes Seagate Toolkit software with simple backup and synchronization options and a two-month free subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography2 plan.

Available in March, the FireCuda Gaming SSD includes a five-year limited warranty and is on sale for the price of $ 189.99 (500 GB), $ 259.99 (1 TB) e $ 499.99 (2 TB). Seagate's BarraCuda Fast SSD, available from February, offers a three-year limited warranty and is on sale for the price of $ 94.99 (500 GB), $ 169.99 (1 TB) e $ 299.99 (2 TB).