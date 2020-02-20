Sea of ​​Thieves welcomes Crews of Rage: new content is now available!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the month of January, the community had been able to celebrate the debut of Legends of the Sea in Sea of ​​Thieves, but further news is now available for all pirates off the coast in the title!

The Microsoft exclusive has indeed welcomed a new update, christened by the development team "Crews of Rage". Some details about it had been shared by the guys from Rare in a new video appointment with the community. Named"Sea of ​​Thieves News"the latter represents a sort of TG entirely dedicated to pirate adventure available exclusively on Windows PC is Xbox One. Now, the rich update returns to show itself in a in-depth video, which you can view comfortably at the beginning of this news.

The new update introduces the dangerous in-game Chest of Anger, a particularly hot object, capable of sowing furious destruction around itself. This new type of cursed chest seems to be able to introduce in the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves a further threat to the travelers of the Seven Seas. But not only that: it seems that the return of the Lord of Skeletons are pushing them to reach the area of Molten Sands Fortress. Are you ready to assemble your crew?

The Crews of Rage update is now available in Sea of ​​Thieves.