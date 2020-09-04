Sea of ​​Thieves Vaults of the Ancients: the new free DLC has a release date

Share it:

During the evening, the official release date of the next free expansion of Sea of Thieves, which takes the name of Vaults of the Ancients and will arrive in a few days.

All game owners will be able to update the latest Rare effort to the latest version starting from the next one Wednesday 9 September 2020 and enjoy all the news included in the expansion since I doubt. As anticipated a few days ago, Sea of ​​Thieves Vaults of the Ancients will introduce four-legged animals, which will be able to accompany us on our raids around the seven seas. Among the other news of the update, which will also implement fixes to known problems, we also find new missions for the Gold Hoarder which will reward players with massive amounts of gold.

We remind you that the game has recently also landed on Steam and can also be downloaded at no additional cost by all Xbox Game Pass subscribers both on Xbox One and on PC, through the Microsoft Store and the Xbox application, exclusively dedicated to the subscription service.

Did you know that Rare recently celebrated 15 million Sea of ​​Thieves players and one million copies sold on Steam?