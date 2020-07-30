Sea of ​​Thieves: the Ashen Winds update is available with the Mister Lords

Share it:

The past few months have proven to be memorable for Sea of ​​Thieves, which has crossed the milestone of 15 million players and reached 1 million copies sold on Steam. To crown such an incredible period, the new update arrives Ashen Winds, which introduces quite a lot of new content to the pirate game.

"It seems that Captain Flameheart's anger has not yet subsided: the fearsome pirate has come up with a plan to subject the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves to his will. Taking advantage of the betrayal of Stitcher Jim and the efforts of all those induced pirates to his advantage to help him with deception, Flameheart managed to get the tomes, jewels and other objects necessary to perform the ritual that will allow him to evoke his most faithful followers in the form of Lords ashen. "

Ashen Winds, free as all the expansions of the game, introduces four new achievements to unlock and new enemies. These include four ashen Lords: Captain Grimm, Ruth the Red, the old Horace and Chi the Guardian, or the lethal Captains of the skeletons who swore allegiance to Flameheart, falling victim to the Ash Curse and becoming even more dangerous. The Order of Souls is willing to shell out a fine figure for the intact skulls of the four ashen Lords, which roam the islands of Sea of ​​Thieves.

The undertaking will not be easy, since the Lords are ashes they inherited the powers of their master's flame. They spit fire and burning rocks, and to make matters worse they catch fire while using their powers. Their skull continues to spit flames even when removed from the skeleton, so it can be used as a weapon before being handed over to the Order of Souls. The curse, however, fades with use: try not to completely drain the energy of these gems, otherwise the reward you will receive from the Order of Souls will be much less conspicuous. Ash Lords can emerge on any island: pay attention to new cloud of ashes winds which comes in the form of a tornado.