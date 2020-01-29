Sea of ​​Thieves: the Affiliate Alliance starts with the participation of the Italian community

Share it:

The new video packaged by the Italian Sea of ​​Thieves community celebrates the launch of the Affiliate Alliance, the new program organized by RARE to further strengthen its relationship with the fans of their pirate sandbox on Windows 10 and Xbox One PCs.

With the'Affiliate Alliance, the British developers give way to fans of the title to contribute to the development of the next free updates.

The new RARE initiative involves a total of six official Sea of ​​Thieves communities, including the US, Russian, German, Brazilian, French and, in fact, the Italian one of SeaOfThieves IT. The direct line between the British subsidiary of Xbox Game Studios and the most close-knit communities of SoT fans will open a privileged communication channel to offer ideas, suggestions and advice on the path to be traced together with the developers to give shape to the next updates of the adventure to open world.

To accompany the launch of the Affiliate Alliance we also find the new page open on the official website of Sea of ​​Thieves, with all the useful information for those who want to strengthen their relationship with the community and participate in events by making friends with new crewmates. Among the latest events that have affected the universe of Sea of ​​Thieves, we mention for example the new pirate adventures with the update Legends of the Sea.